MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.00

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.00 and last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 13489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average is $337.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MongoDB by 169.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.