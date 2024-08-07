Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Monogram Orthopaedics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Monogram Orthopaedics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGRM stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

