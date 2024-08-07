Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $61.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

CMA opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

