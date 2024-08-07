Morgan Stanley Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $18.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.