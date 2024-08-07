Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $220.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

NYSE MTB opened at $160.29 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,183,613.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,154. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

