Morgan Stanley Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,578 shares of company stock worth $3,498,965 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

