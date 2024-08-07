Morgan Stanley Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $47.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FITB stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.