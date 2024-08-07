Morgan Stanley Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

