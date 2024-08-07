Mplx Lp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Mplx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Mplx Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mplx
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
