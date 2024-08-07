Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
