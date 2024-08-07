MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $20.44. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 113,038 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

