MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $496,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

MSCI stock opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

