MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading Up 1.1%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $91.86. 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

