Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.