Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

MYGN opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

