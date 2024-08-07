N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 1.1%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 663,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,055,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.