Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.