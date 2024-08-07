Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Price Down 15%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Naked Wines Company Profile
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.
