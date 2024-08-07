National Bank Financial Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $209.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $203.26. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $51.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $217.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

FFH stock opened at C$1,480.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The firm has a market cap of C$32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$1,070.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,628.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,552.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,495.97.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,150.00, for a total value of C$575,000.00. In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,150.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,473. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

