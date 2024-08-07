National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

