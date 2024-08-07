National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NCMI stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

