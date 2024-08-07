National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $40.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 84,231 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

