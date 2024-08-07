Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE NGS opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

