Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Navigator has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

