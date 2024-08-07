Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $19.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NMM opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.