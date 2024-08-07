Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.2 %

NVTS stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 108,122 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

