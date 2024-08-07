Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $587.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.