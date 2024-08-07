NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Purchases $49,320.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,595,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

