Needham & Company LLC Cuts Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $9.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alight by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alight by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

