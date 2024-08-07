Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $11.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

