Needham & Company LLC Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $647,860. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

