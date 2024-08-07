Needham & Company LLC Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $1,000.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $790.16 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $811.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,279 shares of company stock worth $68,090,365. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

