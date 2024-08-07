Needham & Company LLC Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $31.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

VCYT stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

