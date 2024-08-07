Needham & Company LLC Lowers Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $85.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merus by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $555,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

