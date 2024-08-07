Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 261,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

