Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

FUBO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.