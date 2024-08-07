Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

TOST stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

