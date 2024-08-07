Needham & Company LLC Trims MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Target Price to $70.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ML. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $515.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.