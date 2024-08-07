Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

