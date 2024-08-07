Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 490.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 154.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.