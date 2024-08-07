Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 490.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $8,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

