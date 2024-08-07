Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nevro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

