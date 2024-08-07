New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

