New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after buying an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $103,392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after purchasing an additional 731,652 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 13.4 %

EDU stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

