New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Down 0.2%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 30,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 14,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.