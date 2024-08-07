NewCastle Gold (TSE:NCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

NewCastle Gold Ltd (TSE:NCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.92. NewCastle Gold shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1,046,708 shares trading hands.
NewCastle Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92.
About NewCastle Gold
NewCastle Gold Ltd., formerly Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited, is an exploration gold company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including Castle Mountain Venture, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in its Permitted Castle Mountain Gold Project, which is in San Bernardino County, California, approximately 70 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada.
