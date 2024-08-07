Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NR opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 189,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 44.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

