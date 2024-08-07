Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 14.8 %

NYSE NR opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

