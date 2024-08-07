News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in News were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 2.2 %

NWS stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

