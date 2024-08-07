NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

